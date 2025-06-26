Police seize drugs, cash, guns during bust in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Police seized drugs, cash and guns during a bust in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office, officers carried out an operation on Prospect Street in Uniontown Thursday morning.

Twenty-eight bricks of heroin, 4 ounces of crack cocaine, $2,242 in cash and two guns were found during the search.

Officials say charges will be filed against Christopher Slade in connection with the seizure, including possession with intent to distribute.

