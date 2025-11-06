Police warn residents of scam targeting local veterans

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have issued a warning to residents about a scam targeting local veterans.

The Shaler Township Police Department said a postcard was sent to a local veteran that claimed service members could receive extra money through the Veterans Saving Program if they called a phone number.

The people on the phone were able to obtain personal information after the veteran called in.

“This is not a legitimate program, and if you receive a similar mailing, we advise you to discard it,” the Shaler Police Department said.

