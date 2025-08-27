Police warn residents as skimming devices become more widespread across Western Pennsylvania

State police are urging residents to stay alert when using debit and credit cards as skimming devices become more widespread across Western Pennsylvania.

“The skimmer devices in our area have really gotten to a heightened level that we’ve never seen before,” said Trooper Rocco Gagliardi of Pennsylvania State Police.

Skimmers are often purchased on the black market and attached to legitimate card readers, allowing thieves to capture customers’ financial information.

According to a recent FBI report, Pennsylvania ranks 8th in the nation for money lost to scams, including, but not limited to, card skimming. The report also found Pennsylvanians lost nearly $400 million to scams last year — a high amount compared to the number of complaints filed in the state.

“We have fewer complaints but more money loss,” Gagliardi said. “That tells us they are taking us for way more than they should than any other state.”

State police are urging both consumers and businesses to remain vigilant. While some retailers have added clamps to protect machines from tampering, officers say many stores still lack safeguards against skimming devices.

Police recommend consumers use digital payment options, such as Apple Pay or Google Wallet, whenever possible to reduce the risk of having their information stolen.

State Police offer classes for individuals and businesses on how to stay safe against these scams. More information can also be found here.

