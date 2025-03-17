Political group gathers in Uniontown for protest

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A protest was held in Fayette County over the weekend.

The Democratic Women of Fayette County and their supporters gathered at Five Corners Plaza in Uniontown at noon on Saturday to protest the Trump administration. They said they also pushed for:

Support of unions

Standing up for rural communities and family farms,

Defending social security, Medicare and affordable healthcare

Fighting for democracy, fair elections and the rule of law

Support of veterans and first responders

Organizers said more than 100 people were there at the event’s peak.

They hope to encourage others to get out to make their voices heard.

“We think it’s important to be out here so that Democrats in this area can see that they’re not alone and that they can stand up and make a difference,” President of the Democratic Women of Fayette County Tracy Wilson said.

Organizers say they plan to hold more protests in the future.

On the other side of the aisle, the Fayette County Republican Committee said they participated in a luncheon to talk about legislation regarding crop damage and the Red Tag Program.

The committee also shared a post highlighting a misspelled sign from the protest.

