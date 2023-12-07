Political newcomer Bhavini Patel to challenge Summer Lee in spring primary election

PITTSBURGH — Local candidates are already looking ahead to the spring primary election. Channel 11 News sat down with a new face: Bhavini Patel.

Patel is a Monroeville native who plans to take on Congresswoman Summer Lee to represent the 12th District.

“The story of the American dream that’s who we are,” Patel said.

Patel said her family’s story is the story of Western Pennsylvania. Patel’s mother traveled here from India and after years of hard work successfully opened her food truck, a first-hand lesson in dedication.

“A woman from India in a small village can raise a daughter to run for US Congress,” Patel said.

The Edgewood council member has set her eyes on a national level challenging U.S. Representative Summer Lee for the 12th Congressional District which includes the City of Pittsburgh, the Mon Valley, South Hills, and parts of Westmoreland County.

“I am committed to doing the job showing up, being present, empathizing, getting a sense of what the day-to-day issues are,” Patel shared.

Lee at the time, a state representative, beat out a crowded primary and then defeated Republican challenger Mike Doyle to win the congressional seat just last year. But Patel said despite her success what separates her from Lee is what she said is missing in the district, unity.

“I think that being present is a big part of being able to deliver for the community and arguably I think that is something that we don’t have right now,” she continued.

Patel said if elected she will fight to bring more federal dollars to the region and work to address growing challenges within the district like gun violence, mental and reproductive health, small business growth, and vocational training for students.

“That kind of money can catalyze an entire economy and create jobs, good-paying jobs. Bringing people in and giving everybody a sense that they can be heard,” Patel said.

The primary election is in April.

