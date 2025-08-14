Porter Wright’s Chicago hiring spree heats up as Pittsburgh firms capitalize on market shifts

Chicago continues to be a hot market for lateral movement this year as law firms operating in Pittsburgh increase their presence there.

The latest is Porter Wright Morris & Arthur which has added a four-attorney team from litigation boutique Scandaglia Law, including its named partner, Greg Scandaglia. This brings Porter Wright’s 2025 tally to 10 lawyers hired in Chicago, a market it entered six years ago.

Porter Wright, which was founded in Columbus, Ohio, said that its Chicago office’s growth helps it serve clients across its footprint and its lawyers based in its other locations, including Pittsburgh. The newcomers enhance its capabilities in complex commercial litigation, antitrust and competition law, hospitality law and intellectual property and have “deep experience serving high-level clients in Chicago and across the country,” Bob Tannous, Porter Wright managing partner, said in a prepared statement.

