Portion of Etna building gutted in fire

ETNA, Pa. — A portion of a brick building in Etna was gutted in an early morning fire.

According to Allegheny County 911, the fire happened in the 300 block of Butler Street at around 7:30 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw a three story brick building with a portion of its backside charred and gutted.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt in the blaze.

