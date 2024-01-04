Local

Portion of Etna building gutted in fire

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Portion of Etna building gutted in fire

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ETNA, Pa. — A portion of a brick building in Etna was gutted in an early morning fire.

According to Allegheny County 911, the fire happened in the 300 block of Butler Street at around 7:30 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw a three story brick building with a portion of its backside charred and gutted.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt in the blaze.

