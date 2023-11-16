Portion of Route 51 shut down in Jefferson Hills due to damaged gas line

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A portion of Route 51 is shut down in Jefferson Hills is shut down due to a damaged gas line.

The Jefferson Hills Police Department said the northbound lanes are closed between Jefferson Boulevard/Turnpike 43 and Coal Valley Road.

Officials tell Channel 11 that a Columbia Gas line was ruptured by a construction crew.

All traffic is being detoured up Old Clairton Road northbound or up Payne Hill to 885.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

At this time, there have been no evacuations.

