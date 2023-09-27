Postal worker surprises Baldwin resident on 100th birthday with 125 cards

BALDWIN, Pa. — A postal worker in Baldwin surprised a resident on her 100th birthday.

When Tina Neverman found out one of the neighbors on her route, Gladys, was turning 100 in September, she wanted to acknowledge the occasion.

Neverman’s daughter shared the story with Channel 11.

Neverman organized a card campaign for Gladys, asking neighbors to help make her birthday special.

On Wednesday, Gladys’ 100th birthday, Neverman showed up at her door with balloons, a party hat and 125 cards.

“You’re kidding!” Gladys said after learning she received 125 birthday cards.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group