Local

Potanko: Pirates preaching winning culture in minor leagues

By Cody Potanko

WPXI People's Natural Gas Field The view from left field at People's Natural Gas Field in Altoona. (DKPS/DKPS)

By Cody Potanko

ALTOONA, Pa. — The ultimate goal of any prospect is to make it to the big leagues and stick. The ways a team like the Pittsburgh Pirates develops a prospect to reach that goal varies, but the end goal is one and the same.

We’ve heard Pirates general manager Ben Cherington reference some of the different avenues the team has taken with developing a player, but one of the biggest ways of development is winning at the minor league level.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Greensburg woman charged with aiding suicide after allegedly sending ‘heinous’ messages
  • Families grieving after 2 killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
  • North Allegheny School Board approves new superintendent after some concerns
  • VIDEO: ‘They need to come forward’: Family of man killed in hit-and-run in Plum searching for answers
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read