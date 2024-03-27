Local

Power outage to affect traffic signals along Fifth Avenue, near Carlow University

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PHOTOS: Hundreds of homes without power in McCandless area, Duquesne Light crews on scene PHOTOS: Hundreds of homes without power in McCandless area, Duquesne Light crews on scene

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Power in the 3200 block of Fifth Avenue, near Carlow University, will be shut off beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, Pitt police announced.

The outage is expected to last until 7 p.m. Friday, March 29. Traffic signals at Fifth Avenue at Halket Street and Craft Avenue will be affected. Police reminded drivers to treat non-functional traffic lights as stop signs and use caution.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 5 people, including infant, killed in Fayette County crash
  • Thrown banana starts altercation inside Pittsburgh Sunoco, employee facing charges
  • Another wrongful death lawsuit filed after local nurse allegedly killed patients with insulin
  • VIDEO: 20 animals seized from Butler County home
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read