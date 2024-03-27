Power outage to affect traffic signals along Fifth Avenue, near Carlow University

PITTSBURGH — Power in the 3200 block of Fifth Avenue, near Carlow University, will be shut off beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, Pitt police announced.

Duquesne Light is scheduled to shut off power in the 3200 block of Fifth Avenue, near Carlow University Campus beginning Wednesday, 3/27/24 at 7:00pm until Friday, 3/29/24 at 7:00pm. The outage will extend to traffic signals at Fifth Ave at Halket St and Craft Ave. pic.twitter.com/559P8LDhSx — Pitt Police (@PittPolice) March 27, 2024

The outage is expected to last until 7 p.m. Friday, March 29. Traffic signals at Fifth Avenue at Halket Street and Craft Avenue will be affected. Police reminded drivers to treat non-functional traffic lights as stop signs and use caution.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group