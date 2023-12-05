Power play failures, Penguins lose another to Flyers, 2-1 in OT

PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had extended zone time in the first half of the third period. In a 1-1 game, the puck was on the Penguins’ stick, but it never left their stick, either. The Penguins needed more than 10 minutes in the third period to snap their first shot but also held the Philadelphia Flyers off the scoreboard, forcing overtime at the Wells Fargo Center.

Sean Couturier scored in the final minute of overtime, and the Flyers beat the Penguins 2-1. The Penguins earned a point but ceded another to the Flyers, whom they now trail by three points in the Metro and for the Eastern Conference wild card.

The first period set no one’s heart aflutter. Both teams were just off the mark on high-danger chances, and the Penguins failed to convert on their 28th consecutive power play.

