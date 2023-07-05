Powerball jackpot soars to $546 million

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Hopeful lottery players purchased Powerball tickets Wednesday, hoping for their shot at the whopping $546 million jackpot.

The jackpot soared after no one won Monday’s grand prize of $522 million, an amount that rose from Saturday’s $493 million drawing.

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338.00.

Tonight’s drawing will air live on Channel 11 at 11:11 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group