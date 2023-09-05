Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at local Sheetz

A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 recently sold at a local Sheetz.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 1-26-32-46-51, and the red Powerball 13 for the Sept. 4 drawing.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

The Sheetz at 3636 Route 31 in Donegal earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Visit palottery.com for more information.

