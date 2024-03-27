Powerball tickets winning $100,000, $50,000 sold in Pennsylvania

PITTSBRUGH — Five Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania won big prizes in Monday night’s drawing.

Four players matched four of five winning numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000.

One player matched four of five winning numbers, the Powerball number and purchased Power Play to win $100,000.

Powerball numbers are drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday on 11 at 11.

