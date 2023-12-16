Powerful Steelers guard could start vs. Colts

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Steelers could turn to backup guard Nate Herbig against the Indianapolis Colts in a critical matchup for both teams. Whoever loses the game is essentially out of the playoff race, while the winner has a much better chance of powering through to the dance.

Guard Isaac Seumalo is questionable with a shoulder injury and did not practice all week. He did end up playing against the New England Patriots for a short week under similar circumstances, but it is unknown if the injury worsened, and he may not be able to go. But the team could use him, even if Herbig is a capable backup.

Herbig has played right and left guard, starting two games when James Daniels missed two games with a groin injury earlier this season. In those games, Herbig has allowed ten pressures and one sack, but almost all of those were from a six-pressure-allowed game against the Houston Texans. In his last action against the Cardinals, Herbig allowed just one pressure in 18 pass-blocking snaps. In the run game, Herbig brings the juice there and should be trusted to continue that level of play against the Colts.

