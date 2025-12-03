PPG CFO Vince Morales to retire in July 2026

PITTSBURGH — PPG CFO Vince Morales will be retiring from the Pittsburgh-based manufacturer in July 2026, more than 40 years after he joined the company. PPG (NYSE: PPG) on Monday announced Morales’s impending retirement as CFO, a role he has held since March 2017.

PPG said it was looking inside and outside of the company for Morales’s successor.

PPG CEO Tim Knavish thanked Morales for his contributions and his willingness to stay until July 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.

