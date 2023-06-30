Preservation group files suit to save Shadyside church as owner argues it’s too late to save

The name through which Jason Lardo and his family own the former church at 241 Shady Ave. in Shadyside — Beatrice Icon LLC — reveals a long-time personal connection with the structure.

Lardo said Beatrice was the name of his great-grandmother, who attended the Italian Christian Church of Pittsburgh in the 1890-built structure on Shady Avenue next to a major redevelopment site.

“I tried to fix the church in 2014 and 2015. There was no way to save it,” said Lardo, a principal with Icon Development, whose biggest project is the Rockwell Park redevelopment in North Point Breeze. “We went through all the right processes, and the building is structurally insufficient.”

Yet the property and Beatrice Icon’s move to pursue the church’s demolition now is subject to a legal challenge by East Liberty Valley Historical Society joined by neighborhood residents and advocates who protest the way the historic nomination was handled by the city and dispute how the demolition notice was posted on the property.

