Prestigious AAA Five Diamond honor bestowed upon three Nemacolin lodges, joining elite 1% of hotels

Nemacolin has received the AAA Five Diamond Designation for the 19th straight year — this time, for three lodges.

The Chateau and The Grand Lodge at Nemacolin have joined Falling Rock in earning the rare honor, which recognizes them as part of the top 1% of hotels in North America. Awarded hotels are recognized for superior hospitality, service and experiences. Falling Rock has received the distinction for 19 consecutive years.

“At Nemacolin, we strive to create a world that surprises, delights and transports our guests at every turn, and this Five Diamond recognition is a true reflection of that commitment,” said Nemacolin Owner and CEO Maggie Hardy in a release. “The Chateau, Falling Rock and The Grand Lodge are more than just places to stay. They are expressions of imagination, luxury and heart. I’m incredibly proud of our associates for bringing that spirit to life every day, making Nemacolin a truly one-of-a-kind destination.”

