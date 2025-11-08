PREVIEW: Penguins face Devils on the road

NEWARK — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-4-2) are fresh from an uplifting revival win over their arch nemesis Washington Capitals Thursday. The Penguins didn’t make it easy on themselves, but course-corrected after punting a three-goal lead for the second time in two games. They hit the road for an early tilt against the New Jersey Devils Saturday at the Prudential Center.

The puck drops just after 12:30 p.m.

The Penguins have indeed squandered three-goal leads in each of their last two games. They meekly fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto on Monday, 4-3. Thursday, they overcame their own sloppiness and reclaimed the momentum and control of the game against Washington.

The Penguins are in a three-way tie atop the Eastern Conference with 20 points, but have a game in hand on both New Jersey and the Montreal Canadiens.

The winner of the game today will have sole possession of first place in the Metro Division.

