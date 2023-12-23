Preview: Penguins Game 32 vs. Senators

OTTAWA — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in yet another situation Saturday where things can take a large swing either way depending on how they play when they face the Senators in Ottawa.

Will the Penguins (15-13-3) build on their two-game winning streak that came against Minnesota and Carolina, or take a step back going into the NHL’s Christmas break?

The Senators (11-17-0) have lost six straight, most recently a 6-4 loss Thursday against Colorado.

Penguins Preview

The last time the Penguins had a two-game winning streak, they went to Toronto last Saturday and flopped big time in a 7-0 loss.

They bounced back to beat the Wild 4-3 Monday, showing some resilience after blowing a three-goal lead when Sidney Crosby scored the deciding goal on a power play. Then came Thursday, when Crosby scored the team’s only regulation goal and the deciding shootout goal in a 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

So they have won four of five and need to continue a strong pace if they hope to climb back into playoff contention. A loss against the woeful Senators, who are last in the Eastern Conference, could be the equivalent of a lump of coal in their hockey socks.

