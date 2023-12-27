Preview: Penguins Game 33 vs. Islanders

ELMENT, N.Y. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins jump right back into things after the NHL’s Christmas break with a Metropolitan Division game on the road Wednesday against the New York Islanders. It’s the first meeting of the season between the clubs. Keep an eye out for anything that might bring some carryover, as the teams meet again on New Year’s Eve in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins (15-13-4) are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss Saturday at Ottawa, while the Islanders (16-8-9) are coming off a 5-4 win Saturday at Carolina.

Penguins Preview

Coming out of the holiday break, the Penguins need to get things together and gain ground quickly. They lead only the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Metro and sit seven points behind the second-place Islanders in the division, with a game in hand.

Three of their next four games are against Metro teams.

The Penguins are 4-1-1 in their past six games.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group