Preview: Penguins Game 34 vs. Blues

It’s a holiday weekend and a big weekend for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but not just because it’s New Year’s.

The Penguins (16-13-4) have back-to-back home games, Saturday against the St. Louis Blues and Sunday against the New York Islanders. A sweep of those games could put the Penguins within sniffing distance of the playoff line.

St. Louis (18-16-1) will be coming in on short rest after a 2-1 loss Friday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins have been here before – a nice little stretch of games that make it seem as if the team has gotten things on track. Right now, that’s a 5-1-1 stretch, including a 7-0 demolition Wednesday of the Islanders in New York.

Up to this point, the Penguins have followed strong little stretches of games with some backsliding, so it remains to be seen how they will respond this time.

One thing to watch, and a theme all season, is the power play. The Penguins seemed to turn things around for the better for a handful of games, but now are 1 for 15 over their past three games. They will be facing a Blues team that is tied for the league lead with nine shorthanded goals.

