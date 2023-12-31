Preview: Penguins Game 35 vs. Islanders

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

And so they meet again. The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Islanders on Sunday in a rematch from four days earlier. The dynamics surely will be influenced by what happened Wednesday.

That was when the Penguins (17-13-4) dismantled the Islanders (17-19-9) in a 7-0 win.

That was the teams’ first meeting of 2023-24 after New York swept the Penguins last season.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins, seventh in the eight-team Metropolitan Division, sit five points behind the fourth-place Islanders with a game in hand.

Even with a 6-1-1 surge in their past eight games, the Penguins have work to do to climb into a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference, so every point – particularly within the division – matters.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group