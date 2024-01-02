Preview: Penguins Game 36 vs. Capitals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on a roll, and an Eastern Conference wildcard spot could be within reach Tuesday as they take on the visiting Washington Capitals.

The Penguins (18-13-4) and Capitals (17-11-6) each have 40 points. The winner Tuesday would move into the second wildcard spot in the East if Tampa Bay loses at Winnipeg.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins have won three games in a row and are 7-1-1 in their past nine games.

After being inconsistent for most of the season, there seems to be a feeling that the Penguins, whose roster had a lot of off-season changes, are finally rounding into form.

They are getting strong goaltending from Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic. After the stars have carried them a lot, they are now getting secondary scoring, including two goals by Lars Eller and one by Noel Acciari in their most recent game, a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Sunday.

