Preview: Penguins Game 37 vs. Bruins

BOSTON — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ next challenge is a big one. It comes Thursday on the road when they face the top team in the NHL, the Boston Bruins on national TV.

The Penguins (18-14-4) had their three-game winning streak snapped Tuesday in a 4-3 loss at home against the Washington Capitals.

Boston (23-7-6), already leading the East, won its fourth straight, 4-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday to take over the league’s top spot.

Penguins Preview

This is the first meeting between the teams.

The Penguins need a better start than they had Tuesday, when they fell behind 4-0 against the Capitals before their rally came up a goal short.

That loss left the Penguins sitting in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, although they are just two points behind the New Jersey Devils for the second wildcard spot in the East – which makes Tuesday’s loss all the more painful and Thursday’s game all the more important.

