Local

PREVIEW: Penguins Game 39 vs. Flyers

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Penguins Flyers Hockey FILE - Philadelphia Flyers' Marc Staal, right, tries to slow down Pittsburgh Penguins' Jansen Harkins during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Arguably the Pittsburgh Penguins’ longest and nastiest rivalry resumes Monday when they play the Flyers in Pittsburgh.

There have been seasons in recent years when the Flyers weren’t overly competitive, rendering the rivalry a bit dull, but these days the Penguins (19-15-4) are looking up at Philadelphia (20-13-6) in the Metropolitan Division. What’s more, the Flyers swept a home-and-home in early December, 4-3 in a shootout and 2-1 in overtime.

With a regulation win, the Penguins can move to within two points of Philadelphia with a game in hand.

Penguins Preview

When they dropped the two games to the Flyers, it was the start of a four-game losing streak. Now the Penguins seem to have found some consistency, their 3-1 loss Saturday against Buffalo notwithstanding.

Before that game, they were on an 8-2-1 surge.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh built lunar lander suffers ‘anomaly’ after separating from rocket
  • Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Upper Saint Clair
  • Volunteer who found missing girl with Down syndrome in Pittsburgh shares details on the search
  • VIDEO:Steelers fans weigh in as the black and gold head to the playoffs
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read