Preview: Penguins Game 39 vs. Sabres

The Pittsburgh Penguins come home Saturday to face the Buffalo Sabres after a huge road win that underscored their trust in and admiration for team captain Sidney Crosby.

The Penguins (19-14-4) knocked off one of the top teams in the NHL on Thursday, winning a wild one 6-5 against the Boston Bruins on national TV. Crosby scored the winning goal, added two assists and gained attention for racing back in the final minute to negate an icing call – all in the few hours after he was named an All-Star for the sixth time.

The Penguins have won four of five and are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games, a stretch that has them knocking on the door of an Eastern Conference wildcard spot.

They have a power-play goal in three of their past four games, have their top six forwards intact after Bryan Rust returned from injury, and their penalty killing has snuffed 18 of 20 opposing power plays over the past eight games.

