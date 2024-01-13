PREVIEW: Penguins Game 41 vs. Hurricanes

This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Games within the Metropolitan Division are important for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they push to improve their positioning and get into a playoff spot. That could make Saturday’s game against the Hurricanes at Carolina especially crucial.

That’s because after Saturday, the Penguins (20-15-5) don’t get a chance to play another Metro team for more than month.

Carolina (23-13-5) has been surging and holds second place in the Metro, six points ahead of the Penguins, who have a game in hand.

Penguins Preview

This game brings the Penguins to the midpoint of their season.

They are 9-3-2 in their past 14 games and coming off a yardstick game. Thursday, they came back to force overtime against one of the top teams in the league, the Vancouver Canucks, before falling 4-3.

