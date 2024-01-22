Local

PREVIEW: Penguins Game 44 vs. Coyotes

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves, left, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas.

The Pittsburgh Penguins might be steamed – and rightly so – going into their game Monday on the road against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Penguins (21-16-6) are coming off a third-period collapse Saturday that resulted in a 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights at Vegas. That could be more on the Penguins’ minds than their 11-game winning streak against Arizona.

The Coyotes (22-19-3) are coming off a satisfying 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins are still within view of a playoff spot, but their push to get there has stalled some. They are 10-4-3 in their past 17 games, but have lost three of four (1-1-2).

The same bugaboos have continued to plague them – inconsistency, defensive lapses and a power play that has been confoundingly ineffective for stretches of games.

