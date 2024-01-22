PREVIEW: Penguins Game 44 vs. Coyotes

This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins might be steamed – and rightly so – going into their game Monday on the road against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Penguins (21-16-6) are coming off a third-period collapse Saturday that resulted in a 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights at Vegas. That could be more on the Penguins’ minds than their 11-game winning streak against Arizona.

The Coyotes (22-19-3) are coming off a satisfying 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins are still within view of a playoff spot, but their push to get there has stalled some. They are 10-4-3 in their past 17 games, but have lost three of four (1-1-2).

The same bugaboos have continued to plague them – inconsistency, defensive lapses and a power play that has been confoundingly ineffective for stretches of games.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group