PREVIEW: Penguins Game 46 vs. Canadiens

Whatever emotions the Pittsburgh Penguins will take into their nine-day break will be shaped by what happens Saturday when the Montreal Canadiens visit.

The Penguins (21-17-7) are in desperate need of points in their pursuit of a playoff spot. They picked up one point Friday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers.

The Canadiens (20-21-7) can catch the Penguins in points with a regulation win, although the Penguins have three games in hand.

Penguins Preview

With their bye week and All-Star Game weekend coming up after this game, the Penguins have lost three straight (0-2-1) and are 1-2-3 in their past six games.

It’s unknown what sort of carryover there will be from Friday. There’s the upside of getting a goal from Evgeni Malkin in the final minute to salvage a point. There’s the failure to get the extra point by losing in a shootout. There’s the way the Penguins stood up for themselves in a physical game.

And there’s the power play, which went 1 for 8 against Florida. The Penguins coaches pulled Malkin and Erik Karlsson off the top unit late in the game, replaced by Valtteri Puustinen and Kris Letang.

