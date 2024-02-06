PREVIEW: Penguins Game 47 vs. Jets

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins come off their bye week and All-Star break Tuesday to host the Winnipeg Jets, one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

The Penguins (22-17-7) are in the same familiar position of being in a tough race to get into a playoff position, and points become more crucial now that the unofficial second half of the season is kicking off.

The Jets (30-12-5) are in what has shaped up as a three-way race for the Central Division title.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins had lost three in a row (0-2-1) and four of six (1-2-3) before they won their final game before the break, a hard-fought 3-2 overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens.

As many as three players will join the Penguins lineup Tuesday. Winger Reilly Smith and defenseman John Ludvig could return from injury, while winger Jesse Puljujarvi could make his team debut after signing a two-year contract on Sunday.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group