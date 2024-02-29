PREVIEW: Penguins Game 57 vs. Kraken

SEATTLE — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

It’s Leap Day, and while the Pittsburgh Penguins will need more than one win to jump ahead of some of the teams ahead of them, they will get a chance Thursday to continue an important road trip on a positive note when they meet the Kraken in Seattle.

The Penguins (27-21-8) play the second of four games out west after opening the trip Tuesday with an impressive 4-3 overtime win at Vancouver.

In Seattle (25-22-1), the Penguins face a team with a similar record and that likewise is desperate for wins and points in a chase to try to get into the playoffs.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins have won three games in a row, have points in four straight games (3-0-1) and are 4-1-1 in their past six games.

It sure seems as if they will need to continue that type of pace to have a shot at a spot in the postseason. They are seven points out of the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference and third place in the Metropolitan Division, with a couple teams in their way but with games in hand.

