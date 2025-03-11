PREVIEW: Penguins Game 67 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (25-31-10) have new goals for the next 16 games. The playoff chase is barely a mathematical possibility, so the team is readjusting to new individual opportunities as they face the Vegas Golden Knights (38-19-6) on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The Penguins have a roster of second- and third-chance players, including newly acquired defenseman Conor Timmins and forward Emil Bemstrom. However, the most notable second-chance player is Tristan Jarry, who was recalled from his exile in the AHL last week.

