PREVIEW: Penguins Game 67 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby flips the puck to a linesman in preparation for a face off during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (25-31-10) have new goals for the next 16 games. The playoff chase is barely a mathematical possibility, so the team is readjusting to new individual opportunities as they face the Vegas Golden Knights (38-19-6) on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The Penguins have a roster of second- and third-chance players, including newly acquired defenseman Conor Timmins and forward Emil Bemstrom. However, the most notable second-chance player is Tristan Jarry, who was recalled from his exile in the AHL last week.

