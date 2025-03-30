PREVIEW: Penguins Game 75 vs. Senators; prospects arrive

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (29-34-11) vs. the Ottawa Senators (38-28-5). One team is recalling young players, and the other is solidly in the playoff fight. Prior to the season, this game was circled as a potential battle of teams fighting for the final playoff spots, but things went in the wrong direction for the Penguins.

So, Sunday begins the next chapter of the Penguins’ rebuild. Top forward prospects Ville Koivunen and Rutger McGroarty will be in the Penguins’ lineup as they face Ottawa at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 5 p.m.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan wasted no time putting McGroarty and Koivunen in impact roles. If the lines from Saturday’s practice hold, each will play in a top-six role: McGroarty with Sidney Crosby and Koivunen with Malkin.

