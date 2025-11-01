PREVIEW: Pitt makes a trip west, looks to continue win-streak against Stanford

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

Pitt football looks to continue its ascension in Atlantic Coast Conference play against the Stanford Cardinal.

For the first time since 1922, the Panthers are playing a football game at the home of the Stanford Cardinal, and are making a trip to the West Coast for the first time since the conference added Stanford and California.

It’s the first time the Pitt program has played on the road during the regular season beyond the Central Time Zone since Utah to open the 2010 season.

