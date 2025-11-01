Local

PREVIEW: Pitt makes a trip west, looks to continue win-streak against Stanford

By Nathan Breisinger, Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pittsburgh Florida St Football FILE PHOTO Pittsburgh running back Desmond Reid (0) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley) (Colin Hackley/AP)
By Nathan Breisinger, Pittsburgh Sports Now

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

Pitt football looks to continue its ascension in Atlantic Coast Conference play against the Stanford Cardinal.

For the first time since 1922, the Panthers are playing a football game at the home of the Stanford Cardinal, and are making a trip to the West Coast for the first time since the conference added Stanford and California.

It’s the first time the Pitt program has played on the road during the regular season beyond the Central Time Zone since Utah to open the 2010 season.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read