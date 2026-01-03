PREVIEW: Will the Penguins slide into a playoff spot Saturday?

DETROIT — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (18-12-9) can claim a playoff position with a win Saturday. Their three-game winning streak has raised their winning percentage to eighth-best in the Eastern Conference. The Penguins finish the home-and-home set Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

The Penguins survived a penalty-filled game Thursday, beating Detroit 4-3 in overtime at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins took eight minor penalties, including Bryan Rust’s unsportsmanlike call for letting the refs know they missed a few calls on the other side.

The Penguins have won three in a row and four of their last five games following their calamitous eight-game winless streak.

Detroit still leads the Atlantic Division and is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. However, Detroit could quickly fall to third in the Atlantic because they lead the Tampa Bay Lightning by one point with two more games played, and they lead the Montreal Canadiens by two points, also with two extra games played.

