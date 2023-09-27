Primanti Bros. gives away free sandwiches for a year to first 100 people at new Ross Twp. location

Dozens of people braved chilly overnight temperatures and camped outside the new Primanti Bros. in Ross Township for a chance to win free sandwiches for a year.

The restaurant, located in McIntyre Square, opened its doors at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 people in the door got to join the McIntyre Square 100 Club and get free sandwiches for a year.

Festivities officially got started at 6 a.m. at a parking lot tailgate with games, a DJ and giveaways.

