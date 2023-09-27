Local

Primanti Bros. gives away free sandwiches for a year to first 100 people at new Ross Twp. location

By WPXI.com News Staff

Primanti As part of its grand opening, Primanti Bros. at McIntyre Square in Ross Township gave away free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 people through the door Wednesday.

By WPXI.com News Staff

Dozens of people braved chilly overnight temperatures and camped outside the new Primanti Bros. in Ross Township for a chance to win free sandwiches for a year.

See photos of the festivities!

The restaurant, located in McIntyre Square, opened its doors at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 people in the door got to join the McIntyre Square 100 Club and get free sandwiches for a year.

Festivities officially got started at 6 a.m. at a parking lot tailgate with games, a DJ and giveaways.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Large crowds of juveniles looting stores in Center City area of Philadelphia
  • Child steals Bobcat from construction site in Pittsburgh neighborhood, leaves behind serious damage
  • Flight attendant found dead with cloth in mouth in Philadelphia Airport hotel room
  • VIDEO: Carnegie Medal awarded to Good Samaritan in fiery PA Turnpike crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read