Primanti Bros. offering free sandwich to military members on Veterans Day

PITTSBURGH — Military members can get a free meal at an iconic Pittsburgh-based sandwich chain on Veterans Day.

Primanti Bros. is continuing an annual tradition by offering active and retired military personnel a free Almost Famous sandwich in honor of their service on Tuesday.

“Many of our customers have dedicated themselves to protecting freedom around the world, and we’re privileged to be able to thank them in this small way on Veterans Day,” Ryan Wilkinson said.

The deal is available for dine-in only at all Primanti Bros locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group