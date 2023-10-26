Primanti Bros. to open another restaurant next month

Primanti Brothers is gearing up to open its next restaurant in Weirton, West Virginia.

The latest addition for the local chain known for huge sandwiches with french fries and slaw served inside rather than as sides is opening the doors on Nov. 2.

The Weirton restaurant is located at 255 St. Thomas Drive, about 29 miles south of Pittsburgh.

