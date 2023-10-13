Pro-Palestinian rally held in Oakland amidst war in Israel

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people marched through Oakland on Friday afternoon for a pro-Palestinian rally.

The group rallied against the violence in Gaza and the occupation by Israel.

As attendees marched, they shouted “Free Palestine.”

The group stopped on the Carnegie Mellon University campus and briefly gathered to condemn the violence.

Pittsburgh police were in attendance in case of any counter-protest. Aside from a small scuffle, things remained peaceful.

