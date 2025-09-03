Program encouraging Pennsylvania residents to keep waterways clean by volunteering

An environmental program is encouraging Pennsylvania communities to work to keep waterways clean.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Pick Up Pennsylvania program is offering free cleanup supplies to volunteers participating in the “International Coastal Cleanup through November 30.”

The initiative, which runs from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, aims to prevent litter from reaching waterways and oceans by providing trash bags, gloves, and safety vests to registered cleanup events.

“Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is proud to be the state coordinator for the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup,” said Michelle Dunn, Pick Up Pennsylvania Program Coordinator. “Pennsylvania consistently ranks in the top five nationwide for trash properly disposed and diverted from entering our waterways and oceans. We couldn’t do it without the generosity of dedicated volunteers who roll up their sleeves to pick up trash before it makes it way to our waterways. Organizations, civic groups, schools, individuals, friends, and family can organize a cleanup of their favorite waterway, park, trail or other place they care about. Big or small, all cleanups make a difference.”

As an added incentive, participants in registered events can enter the 2025 Pennsylvania Resources Council, Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter photo contest, with a $500 prize available.

Volunteers can join existing cleanup events or register their own by visiting Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s website .

