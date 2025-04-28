Promising Steelers DB released, expected to medically retire

This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released second-year safety Ryan Watts, the team announced on Monday. Watts is expected to medically retire after a significant neck injury suffered during the 2024 season.

“Unfortunately, today we are releasing Ryan Watts from our roster,” general manager Omar Khan said in a press release on Monday. “After consulting with our medical team, medical experts, and Ryan’s representatives, we all agree that it is in Ryan’s best interest to discontinue playing football at this time. We will continue to assist and support Ryan as he transitions to the next phase of his life.”

Statement from GM Omar Khan on Ryan Watts: pic.twitter.com/9fYfVFB5ez — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 28, 2025

Watts suffered a major neck injury on one of the final plays of the team’s third and final preseason game of the 2024 season against the Detroit Lions last August. Watts was originally diagnosed with a stinger, but further evaluation showed a more significant injury. He underwent surgery in January.

