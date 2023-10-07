Promising Steelers rookie TE making first career start vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH — Steelers rookie right end Darnell Washington is set for his first career start against the Baltimore Ravens with usual starting tight end Pat Freiermuth out with a hamstring injury.

Connor Heyward and Rodney Williams will get playing time, too. However, without Freiermuth, Washington is likely to have his highest career snap count with the potential for more receiving opportunities.

It’s something to have your first career start, but it’s entirely another to have that start come in Steelers-Ravens, which will be a pivotal matchup to decide positioning in the AFC North. But Washington has seen big stages. It’s nothing new to him to play in an important rivalry game, especially one as physically revered as Steelers-Ravens.

