Proposed ordinance to ban pet alligators in Kiski thrown out; new animal ordinance up in the air

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — During a heated and packed public meeting Wednesday night, Kiski Township community members sounded off on a proposal that was meant to ban alligators as pets, but it also included language about farm animals and muzzling certain dogs that to some, could be seen as dangerous. Some of the breeds listed included pitbulls, Siberian huskies, and German Shepherds.

“Angry. The residents were angry,” said Brittany Hilliard of Kiski.

Thomas Kelly, who is a candidate for the board of supervisors was also at the meeting.

“I was totally blown away by that,” Kelly said. “I couldn’t believe everything that was in there because that affects a lot of people.”

Township supervisors maintained that the proposed ordinance was only meant to be a guideline of ideas that was never meant to be voted on or acted on.

Township Solicitor Myron Sainovich drafted the 13-page document.

“Everybody concentrated on whether it’s a draft, or whatever rhetoric you want to use, it wasn’t anything that was going to be passed,” Sainovich said. “Then what happened was, of course it turned into it turned into something that was sort of a little ugly as far as people yelling and screaming.”

Sainovich said the supervisors were planning on looking through the draft to pick and choose what they’d want to include in one comprehensive ordinance that would replace the current one regulating exotic pets, including alligators and venomous snakes.

There was so much outrage that the proposal was thrown out after the more than two-hour long meeting Wednesday.

“It was one of those things where we were just trying to look at preventative measures to protect people from what would not normally be considered domesticated animals,” Sainovich said.

Some, however, including Brittany Hilliard, who’s running for a seat on the board, are not convinced. Many residents believe the issue will bubble up again.

“I think our ordinance needs to be enforced,” said Hilliard. “Our current ordinance is not enforced and that’s where the problem lies.”

Several people said they want things left the way they are.

“We came out here to the country to live as country and have our freedoms,” said Jeremy Boe of Kiski.

Channel 11 has reached out to the chairman and vice chairman of the board to see if they plan on creating a new animal ordinance moving forward and we are waiting to hear back.

