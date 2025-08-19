Props from locally filmed ‘Hershey’ movie to be auctioned off

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — An exclusive auction is coming up, featuring props from the locally filmed “Hershey” movie.

The online-only auction includes authentic props used during the filming of “Hershey,” such as period furnishings and vintage set décor, according to a Carey Auctions spokesperson.

Interested bidders can attend a special in-person preview on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Carey Auctions facility in Blairsville. This is the only time you can see the items before the online bidding ends.

“Hershey” was filmed partly in multiple Western Pennsylvania communities. The film is set to premiere next year.

Bidding is open now on Carey Auctions’ website for participants from across the nation.

For more information, to register for the auction or to look at the catalog, click here.

