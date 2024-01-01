Protesters gather to support Palestine in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Protesters gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh in support of Palestine on New Year’s Eve.

The protest took place behind the Westin Hotel on Penn Avenue and 11th Street, where First Night festivities were taking place.

Organizers told Channel 11 they want the United States to stop selling weapons to Israel. They also want the United States to use its power to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The infrastructure has been destroyed, the third-oldest Christian church has been destroyed, many historic mosques. This needs to end, and it needs to end now, and the U.S. could do it,” Dan Kovalik said.

Kovalik said more than 1% of Gaza’s population has been killed, including 11,000 children.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group