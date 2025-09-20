PRT announces East Busway closures during Washington Avenue Bridge demolition

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit has announced closures coming as crews work to demolish the Washington Avenue Bridge.

The Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway is closed between the Swissvale and Wilkinsburg stations until 4 a.m. Monday, PRT officials say.

The closure is necessary for Norfolk Southern contractors to safely demolish and remove the Washington Avenue Bridge, which was built in 1907 and closed in 2022 for safety reasons.

During the closure, Swissvale Station and Wilkinsburg Station will remain open, while Rosslyn Station and Hamnett Station will be closed. A special shuttle service will be available for Rosslyn Station riders.

The closure is part of a series of scheduled closures, with a second closure planned for Sept. 27-29 and a third for Oct. 4-6, if needed.

Riders with questions are encouraged to contact Customer Service by calling (412) 442-2000, on X @PghTransitCare or via live chat at www.ridePRT.org.

