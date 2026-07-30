PRT receives $9 million to help fund University Line extension through Squirrel Hill, Greenfield

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) has been awarded $9 million to help fund its University Line extension project.

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission is providing the money to fund the extension from Squirrel Hill to the Homestead Grays Bridge.

The grant supports a project that previously received a $7.4 million award from the commission in 2023.

With the new award, Pittsburgh Regional Transit has approximately 60% of the funding required to build the Squirrel Hill branch from Oakland to the bridge.

The extension could feature six station pairs equipped with various accessibility and safety improvements, including new sidewalks, arrival screens, fare vending machines and seating.

Further amenities include lighting, bike racks, emergency phones and security cameras.

The total cost for this portion of the project is estimated between $28 million and $35 million.

Phase I of the University Line was completed in summer 2025, while Phase II is currently under construction and expected to be finished in 2027.

PRT plans to host public meetings to gather community feedback on the locations and sizes of the new stations.

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