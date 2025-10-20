PRT riders celebrate decision to keep bus stops on Waterfront bus stop with parade

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — People gathered at the Waterfront in Homestead to celebrate a plan to keep bus stops on the shopping area’s property.

In September, the owner of the Waterfront, M&J Wilkow Properties, said they wanted to eliminate the stops on the property because of “traffic and safety concerns.”

After city leaders and transit riders spoke up, the decision was reversed.

Over 1,400 people signed a petition in opposition of the removal of the bus stops.

Had the move gone through, it would have impacted at least 400 transit riders a day.

The gathering was a celebration but also for people to send a message: “riders belong here and everywhere.”

“When you disrupt that lifeline, you do not just inconvenience people, you paralyze them. You strip away access, independence, dignity from the very residents who built this community and kept this complex alive,” said Homestead Council member Mary Nesby.

A marching band attended to make the celebration lively. A parade of around three dozen people joined them in a parade around the Giant Eagle bus stop.

